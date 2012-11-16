US STOCKS-Wall St shrugs off jobs report to hit records as tech leads
NEW DELHI Nov 16 Air India has scrapped plans to sell some of its Boeing 777 planes after the national carrier failed to find a buyer, a senior government source said.
Air India will now reconfigure some 777 planes to all-economy class and fly them to the Gulf region, which is expected to cut losses for the carrier, the source with direct knowledge of the matter, told reporters.
The debt-crippled carrier, which has been under pressure to trim costs and is alive today thanks to the $5.8 billion taxpayers' bailout, had offered to sale five 777 planes last month.
