787 Dreamliners, including an airplane for Air India (R), are seen on the production line at the Boeing Commercial Airplane manufacturing facility in Everett, Washington February 14, 2011. REUTERS/Anthony Bolante/Files

The cabinet on Friday gave a formal go-ahead to state-run Air India to start taking deliveries of 27 Boeing (BA.N) Dreamliners, a government statement said.

The government has not yet approved a compensation package agreed between Boeing and Air India and a group of government officials will take a call on the matter at a later date, the statement said.

Deliveries of the 787 Dreamliners are caught up in a dispute between the U.S. planemaker and India over compensation to the carrier, after production of the planes was delayed by four years.

(Reporting by C. K. Nayak in NEW DELHI; Editing by Mark Potter)