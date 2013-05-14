NEW DELHI May 14 State-run Air India Ltd
will resume flying its Boeing Co 787 Dreamliner
passenger jets from Wednesday, Civil Aviation Minister Ajit
Singh said on Tuesday, almost four months after the planes were
grounded due to safety concerns.
Air India has six Dreamliners and has ordered 21 more. The
planes have been grounded worldwide since January following
incidents of overheating in the batteries providing auxiliary
power. Boeing has since worked to develop new battery housings
to prevent a repeat of the incidents.
Air India will start a Dreamliner domestic flight on
Wednesday and will start international flights on May 22, Singh
told reporters, adding that all six of its Dreamliners would be
ready for flying by the end of the month. Air India would also
acquire eight more Dreamliners by December, he added.
He also said Air India was expected to post a net loss of
about 40 billion rupees ($730 million) for the current fiscal
year ending March 2014, compared with about 52 billion rupees in
the previous fiscal year.