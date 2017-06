Boeing's new 787 Dreamliner aircraft stands on the tarmac at Manchester Airport in Manchester, northern England April 24, 2012. REUTERS/Phil Noble/Files

NEW DELHI Air India is expected to take delivery of three Dreamliner aircraft from Boeing Co (BA.N) this month, civil aviation minister Ajit Singh said, after the two companies agreed on a compensation package for the delayed order.

The loss-making state-owned carrier was supposed to receive the first of 27 Dreamliners by the end of May. The compensation package is now awaiting approval from a group of Indian ministers, Singh added.

Singh said last month that no Dreamliners would be delivered before the two parties agreed on a compensation package for the delay.

