(Corrects to clarify aircraft model in first paragraph)

NEW DELHI May 15 State-run Air India is open to selling all eight of its Boeing 777 200-LR passenger aircraft, Chairman Rohit Nandan said, and the debt-ridden carrier is seeking Boeing's help in talks with potential buyers.

Air India will replace the routes flown by the aircraft with high-tech 787 Dreamliner jets initially, he said. (Reporting by Devidutta Tripathy; Editing by Anand Basu)