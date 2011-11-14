Nov 14 U.S. airlines have opposed the U.S.
government's subsidies to debt-laden Indian state carrier Air
India for its purchase of Boeing aircraft, the
Wall Street Journal reported on Monday.
The Air Transport Association (ATA), an industry body, has
written to the chairman of the U.S. Export-Import Bank, asking
him to slash all subsidies to foreign buyers of Boeing jets,
including Air India, the Journal said, citing a copy of the
letter.
The letter called on the Export-Import Bank to reverse its
approval of as much as $3.4 billion in guarantees for loans to
Air India, the report said.
Air India, which was censured by the federal auditor for
incurring unnecessary costs, has a debt burden of $9.5 billion.
A group of ministers are currently formulating a financial
restructuring plan for the ailing carrier.
It had ordered up to 50 long-range Boeing aircraft worth
about 300 billion rupees ($6 billion) in 2005. Indian Airlines,
which was later merged into Air India, had in 2006 placed a
separate order for 43 Airbus aircraft worth 83.99 billion
rupees.
Air India's losses and reports of management problems should
disqualify the company for U.S. support, the ATA said in the
letter, according to the Journal.
The letter said the bank's support for foreign airlines hurt
U.S. carriers, the Journal reported.
The Export-Import Bank's general counsel said in a response
letter, also seen by the Journal, the bank stood by its
decisions and processes, although it would investigate some of
ATA's assertions about its procedures.
An Air India spokesman was not immediately available for
comment. A Boeing official declined comment to Reuters.
($1=50 Indian rupees)
(Reporting by Anurag Kotoky in NEW DELHI; Editing by Aradhana
Aravindan)