SINGAPORE, Sept 27 (IFR) - National carrier [Air India] has once again postponed the deadline for bid submissions for its proposed jumbo INR74bn (USD1.3bn) 19-year sale.

The company is back in talks with the government to provide an unconditional guarantee, instead of a conditional one granted last week.

The guarantee, which came on September 18, came with conditions stipulating the company had to meet certain milestones for its performance every five years. But such a conditional guarantee is not only unacceptable to Air India but also to bond investors, and that will affect the success of the deal.

With the guarantee issue still pending, the bid submission deadlines have now been pushed to October 5. This is the fifth such postponement.

Originally, bids were to be submitted on or before August 6, but this deadline was delayed to August 31, then to September 20 and once more to September 26.

Air India, which has not posted a net profit in the last five years, has maintained that it would not be able to meet any performance milestones in an already competitive industry.

Under a INR224.68bn restructuring plan approved for Air India in April, the company was supposed to complete the jumbo bond sale by September 30 refinance its short-term loans.