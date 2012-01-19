Air India aircrafts stand on the tarmac during heavy rains at the Indira Gandhi International Airport in New Delhi July 15, 2010. REUTERS/B Mathur/Files

NEW DELHI The comfort level of lenders with Air India AIN.UL is "complete and total," Pratip Chaudhuri, chairman of State Bank of India, the leader of the consortium of lenders to the state-run carrier said on Thursday.

The lenders will meet in Mumbai later in the day to discuss Air India's $4 billion debt restructuring and all options are open, he told reporters.

Indian airlines are forecast to lose up to $3 billion in the fiscal year that ends in March 2012. State-owned Air India, operating on government life support, is expected to account for more than half of that, the Centre for Asia Pacific Aviation (CAPA) has said.

