NEW DELHI Nov 28 A consortium of lenders to state-run Air India has broadly approved the financial restructuring plan for the cash-strapped airline, a source familiar with the development said on Monday.

Last week, India's central bank had approved extension of the tenure of loans to the troubled state carrier by five years with the loans now being due for repayment after 15 years, two sources with direct knowledge of the matter told Reuters. (Reporting by Anurag Kotoky)