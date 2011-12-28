BRIEF-Mindtree's ATLAS for SAP to accelerate transition to SAP HANA-powered digital platforms
Dec 28 India has opposed the plan to recast debt of ailing state-run carrier Air India as it will force state-owned banks to take a big hit, the Economic Times reported on Wednesday, citing the financial services secretary.
According to the debt restructuring plan, banks will be required to set aside about 96 billion rupees ($1.8 billion) as provisions against total loans outstanding of 224.50 billion, the paper said.
"Banks do not have the capacity to take such a huge sacrifice on their books," D.K. Mittal told Economic Times, adding there were plans to work out a package where the risk allocation was "proper" and provision requirement "lower".
Air India spokesmen were not immediately reachable for a comment by Reuters.
A consortium of lenders to Air India has broadly approved its financial restructuring plan which includes extension of the tenure of about $4 billion of working capital loans as well as converting some of the loans into equity.
The consortium has 26 banks and is led by state-run State Bank of India, the largest in the country. IDBI and Bank of Baroda are others in the consortium with exposure to the loss-making carrier.
