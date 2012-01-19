MUMBAI Jan 19 Lenders to Air India
on Thursday were unable to reach a decision on the
ailing national carrier's $4 billion debt restructuring, three
sources with direct knowledge of the matter said, further
delaying the airline's long-pending proposal.
Last week, the lenders -- a consortium of 13 banks led by
State Bank of India -- deferred Air India's debt
restructuring proposal, seeking a revision as they were
reluctant to accept equity in the airline.
One of the options discussed by the banks on Thursday was to
convert the airline's debt into a government-backed bond, the
sources said.
The bonds will have the status of a security approved for
maintenance of the statutory liquidity ratio (SLR). SLR is the
proportion of deposits that banks need to invest in government
debt and other approved securities.
The lenders are expected to give their views on the various
options discussed by Monday, two sources said.
After arriving at a decision, the banks would need approvals
from the government and the Reserve Bank of India, which could
take a few more months, the sources said.
"We discussed 15-20 options today. The ultimate objective is
to see if we have any better option than converting debt into
equity," one of the sources said.
"We will go back and study each of these options. Today it
was only brainstorming," he added.
Air India could not immediately be reached for comment when
contacted by Reuters.
Another loss-making Indian carrier, Kingfisher Airlines
, had last year given its lenders a near 25 percent
stake as a part of its debt restructuring.
Kingfisher is now in talks with Hong Kong-based distressed
debt firm SC Lowy Financial for a possible investment.
Air India's restructuring proposal is being prepared by SBI
Capital Markets, the investment banking arm of the country's
biggest lender State Bank of India.
