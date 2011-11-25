(Repeats story issued late on Thursday)
* India cbank OKs tenure extension by 5 years-sources
* Lenders may approve Air India loan recast on Monday
* Aviation min says govt, cbank in talks on Air India
* Minister rules out govt intervention on Kingfisher
By Swati Pandey and Aniruddha Basu
MUMBAI, Nov 24 India's central bank has
approved extension of the tenure of loans to troubled state-run
carrier Air India by five years with the loans now
being due for repayment after 15 years, two sources with direct
knowledge of the matter told Reuters.
A consortium of 26 lenders to the debt-laden carrier that
include State Bank of India, ICICI Bank, Bank
of Baroda among others will meet on Monday to discuss
the loan recast, one of the sources said, adding the process
would be completed within 120 days of the approval.
"I think banks will approve it on Monday. It is in the best
interest of banks to do it soon," the source said.
Air India's lenders had submitted a restructuring proposal
to the Reserve Bank of India seeking its permission to extend
the loan tenure, among other things, the sources said.
Air India, with total loans of $9.5 billion, is in talks
with banks to restructure its working capital debt and is in the
midst of implementing a turnaround plan to generate cashflows.
The carrier is expected to post a pre-tax loss of 70
billion rupees for the year-ended March, as per government
estimates, hit by a bloated cost structure and stiff
competition.
India's federal auditor had in September criticised Air
India's decision to buy 111 Boeing and Airbus planes in
2005/06, saying it imposed an "undue long term financial burden
on the carrier".
The airline has not posted a profit since merging with
former state-owned partner Indian Airlines in 2007 and relies on
handouts from New Delhi to survive.
India's cabinet has approved an equity infusion of $112
million into the ailing carrier.
The country's aviation minister Vayalar Ravi told Reuters
that the government was still in talks with the RBI on Air
India's balance sheet, financial position and future projects.
NO GOVT HELP TO KINGFISHER
Ravi on Thursday ruled out government intervention for the
beleaguered Kingfisher Airlines and said the carrier
would have to talk to its lenders and find a way out of its
financial deadlock.
"They have to talk to the banks and put their own money. It
is for them to decide," Ravi said.
The Airports Authority of India, or AAI, has recently put
Kingfisher on cash and carry, meaning the airline would have to
pay outstanding dues to the operator to avail its services, an
official said.
Airlines generally pay on credit against bank guarantees.
Kingfisher declined to comment on the AAI move.
Earlier in the day, Kingfisher said lessor AerCap Holdings
NV would take back two of its aircraft in coming months
as both the companies could not agree on extension terms.
Talk heated up recently on state intervention to help
Kingfisher on the lines of Air India. Earlier this month, the
prime minister Manmohan Singh told local media the government
would try to find ways to get the carrier out of its financial
trouble.
But Kingfisher's chairman and liquor baron Vijay Mallya said
he had not approached the government for a "bail-out".
India's airlines are struggling with surging oil prices,
high sales tax on jet fuel and below the belt pricing due to
increased competition, leading to massive losses.
They are on course to post record losses of more than $2.5
billion for the year ending March 2012, and investors have
become wary of an industry that, just a few years back, ordered
hundreds of aircraft in an ambitious bet on the future.
Kingfisher Airlines saw its September quarter net loss
double as its net worth eroded, prompting it to approach lenders
for a cushion to ease its debt burden.
($1 = 52.4 Indian rupees)
