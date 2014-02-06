NEW DELHI Feb 6 Air India Ltd diverted
a Boeing Co. 787 plane to Kuala Lumpur after pilots
noticed a software glitch during a flight from Melbourne to New
Delhi on Wednesday, in the latest incident involving the jet.
Engineers flew from Hong Kong to fix the glitch, a spokesman
for state-run Air India said, adding the plane with 215
passengers on board was due to take off for New Delhi on
Thursday afternoon.
"It was not a major snag. But passengers were on board so we
could not take a chance," the Air India spokesman said. He said
Air India was awaiting a detailed report from the engineers on
what caused the glitch.
Boeing said it was aware of the incident and was working
with Air India to provide support.
The 787 has suffered a series of glitches since its launch
two years ago. Overheating batteries in some planes forced the
grounding of its worldwide fleet last year. Flights resumed in
April 2013.
A Dreamliner operated by Air India last month returned to
London after a transponder failure.
Boeing is upgrading software in older Air India Dreamliner
jets. The plane diverted to Kuala Lumpur is yet to get a
software upgrade, the Air India spokesman said.