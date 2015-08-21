By Tommy Wilkes
| NEW DELHI
NEW DELHI Aug 21 India is betting on a former
railway bureaucrat who styles himself as "Mr Turnaround" to fix
the financial troubles of debt-burdened national carrier Air
India, which last made a profit in 2007.
Ashwani Lohani, whose past roles include stints at India's
railways and a regional tourism board, will take over as
chairman and managing director next week, an Air India spokesman
said on Friday.
He has a tough task ahead. Once India's biggest carrier, Air
India's market share has tumbled to about 15 percent amid rising
competition from nimbler private sector rivals. It is sitting on
500 billion rupees ($7.6 billion) of debt and annual interest
costs of $600 million are hampering investment in its revival.
The airline, which received a $5.8 billion government
bailout in 2012, is expected to report another operational loss
for the 2014-15 fiscal year when it announces its results next
month, a senior executive told Reuters.
The executive said the continued modernisation of its fleet,
a plan to sell property assets worth $60 million and lower fuel
costs should help the airline return to profitability under the
new boss this year.
"We are very upbeat that the trend will continue (under
Lohani)," said the executive, who asked not to be named because
he was not authorised to speak to the media. "We want to focus
on getting the airline back to profitability."
Lohani describes himself as "Mr Turnaround" on his page on
networking site Linkedin, largely for his work boosting tourism
in India's Madhya Pradesh state.
He did not respond to a request for comment.
(Reporting by Tommy Wilkes; Editing by Clara Ferreira Marques
and David Evans)