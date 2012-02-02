* Oil companies threaten to stop fuel supply on Friday
* Air India owes $954 mln to oil companies - source
* State carrier within credit limit of oil cos - spokesman
(Adds Air India comments, background)
NEW DELHI, Feb 2 Air India has
settled a "major portion" of dues owed to state-run oil
marketing companies and will pay the remainder on Friday, a
spokesman for the ailing national carrier said on Thursday.
The oil marketing firms had earlier threatened to halt fuel
supplies to Air India, reeling under a debt pile of $4 billion,
from Friday for non-payment of dues.
"We made some payment yesterday, some even today.... We are
well within the credit limit of oil marketing companies," the
spokesman, who declined to be named, told Reuters.
Earlier, a source at one of the state refiners
with direct knowledge of the developments said Air India
owes more than 47 billion rupees ($954 million) to Indian Oil
Corp, Hindustan Petroleum Corp and Bharat
Petroleum Corp.
The airline, banking on government support to survive, has
put itself under cash-and-carry mode since Jan. 24, but is yet
to clear previous dues, the source said.
"How can we continue to sell to them? We are incapable of
extending further credit," the source said.
Finances of Indian state refiners are already
under pressure for selling diesel, kerosone, and cooking gas at
government-fixed cheaper rates.
India's airline companies, on course to lose $3 billion for
the year ending in March, have struggled with low fares, high
jet fuel prices and massive competition. Five out of six major
carriers in India are loss-making.
Airlines received some breather on Wednesday after state
refiners cut jet fuel prices by up to 3.1 percent. Jet fuel in
the country is still about 55-60 percent costlier than the
global average.
Lenders to Air India are still undecided how to restructure
its massive debt, as they are reluctant to accept equity in the
airline and want the government to infuse funds first.
Another loss-making Indian carrier, Kingfisher Airlines
, had last year given its lenders a near 25 percent
stake as part of its debt restructuring. It is now in talks with
Hong Kong-based distressed debt firm SC Lowy Financial for a
possible investment.
($1 = 49.27 Indian rupees)
(Reporting by Nidhi Verma and Anurag Kotoky; editing by Malini
Menon)