NEW DELHI May 8 State-run carrier Air India
has invited offers from banks to raise up to $800
million via external commercial borrowing and bridge financing,
two documents posted on the company's website showed.
A bridge financing of up to $500 million will be used to
fund its purchases of four Boeing Dreamliners, while the
ailing national carrier plans to raise another $300 million
through overseas debt.
The documents, posted on Air India's website on Monday,
showed that the bridge loan will not be covered by the federal
guarantee, but the aircrafts or other equivalent means can be
used as security.
The government had last month extended a life line to Air
India, which is on course to receive a $5.8 billion bailout by
2020. Its 19 lenders are also restructuring $4.2 billion in
loans.
The airline was forced to cancel four international flights
after about a 100 pilots called in "sick" late on Monday, in a
move to mount pressure on the carrier on their demands for
exclusivity in flying the Dreamliners.
