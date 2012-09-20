SINGAPORE, Sept 20 (IFR) - National carrier Air India has obtained a conditional guarantee for its proposed jumbo INR74bn (USD1.3bn) 19-year bond sale.

The guarantee, which came on Tuesday (September 18), has come with some conditions asking the company to meet certain milestones for its performance.

As the conditional guarantee is not acceptable to Air India, the company is now negotiating with the government to obtain an unconditional guarantee.

Meanwhile, the company has set September 26 as the new deadline to announce when it will invite arrangers to bid for the bond sale.

This is the fourth time that the deadline for submission of bids has been postponed. Originally, bids were to be submitted on or before August 6, but this deadline was first pushed back to August 31 and, later to September 20.

Air India, which has not posted a net profit in the last five years, has been maintaining that it will not be able to meet any performance milestones in an already competitive industry.

Without an unconditional guarantee, it might be difficult for the company to raise funds, bankers reckoned.

Other options for fund raising are being explored as the company has a September 30 deadline to sell bonds. This deadline was set under its financial restructuring plan which was concluded earlier this year.

Sources aware of the sale said that the government has raised the cap on the spread of the potential bond over the corresponding tenor G-Sec by 10bp to 70bp.

The bond sale is significant as it will not only help Air India to meet a milestone in its restructuring, but will also testify to the depth of the Indian corporate bond market.