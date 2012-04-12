BRIEF-Eros Now announces strategic partnership with Smartron
* Says announced a strategic partnership with Smartron, a Sachin Tendulkar-backed India-based IoT startup
MUMBAI, April 12 India will infuse 300 billion rupees ($5.8 billion) in state-run carrier Air India by 2020, Civil Aviation Minister Ajit Singh told reporters on Thursday.
The carrier will spin off two units - transport and maintenance repair overhaul, Singh added.
India's cabinet approved a financial restructuring plan for the national carrier, which includes equity infusion by the government and restructuring of debt.
* Says announced a strategic partnership with Smartron, a Sachin Tendulkar-backed India-based IoT startup
* New Delhi has committed $500 million to Gulf of Oman project