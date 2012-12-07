NEW DELHI Dec 7 India will infuse 20 billion rupees ($370 million) in equity into ailing state-run carrier Air India as part of a turnaround and financial restructuring plan, a government statement said on Friday.

Last year, the government approved a $5.8 billion bailout plan for the national carrier. The latest equity infusion is part of that plan. ($1 = 54.0950 rupees) (Reporting by Manoj Kumar; Editing by Anand Basu)