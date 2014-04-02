NEW DELHI, April 2 Air India Ltd has sought bids from banks to finance up to $50 million for making pre-delivery payments for three Boeing Co 787 Dreamliner planes, according to a tender document released on the state-run carrier's website on Wednesday.

The company said it was scheduled to take delivery of the planes between June and November.

Air India has 27 Dreamliner planes on order and has taken delivery of 13. (Reporting by Devidutta Tripathy; Editing by Joyjeet Das)