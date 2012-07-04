NEW DELHI, July 4 A section of pilots at
national carrier Air India, who were on a 58-day strike
demanding exclusive rights to fly Boeing Dreamliners,
called off their agitation late on Tuesday bowing to pressure
from the government and a Delhi court intervention.
About 500 Air India pilots who fly international routes have
been demanding their colleagues from former state-owned partner
Indian Airlines should not be trained to fly Dreamliners, as it
may hurt the career prospects of the original Air India staff.
The strike has forced Air India to cut back on its
international schedule and combine flights, which further
strengthened market leader Jet Airways' hold on
international routes.
Air India has sacked more than 100 of the striking pilots.
Indian aviation minister Ajit Singh has said the strike is
illegal and the government will not get into any discussion with
the pilots until they report back to work.
The Delhi High Court on Tuesday also ordered the pilots to
join back work immediately, and asked Air India's management to
look into their demands.
Air India had previously said they would consider taking
back the sacked staff on a case-by-case basis once the
protesting pilots unconditionally report back to work.
Air India and Indian Airlines were merged in 2007 but there
have been problems with integration, mostly in human
resource-related issues. Air India's purchase of Dreamliners was
also criticized by a federal auditor last year for "imposing an
undue long-term financial burden".
(Reporting by Anurag Kotoky; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)