NEW DELHI, March 30 Air India said on Friday its employees withdrew a proposed strike after the national carrier "amicably resolved" their salary concerns, ending weeks of uncertainty for passengers booked on the carrier.

"The matter has been amicably resolved, with Air India assuring the unions of payments of salary and allowances as per agreed timeline," Air India said in a statement.

A joint forum of various unions, associations and guilds of Air India wrote to the company's chairman last week threatening a strike if their salaries were not paid, Aviation Minister Ajit Singh told lawmakers on Wednesday. (Reporting by Anurag Kotoky; editing by Malini Menon)