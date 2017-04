NEW DELHI, April 24 Air India Ltd is seeking to lease 14 Airbus A320 aircraft, according to a tender document posted on the state-run carrier's website.

Air India has asked for bids for up to six-year-old A320 aircraft on dry lease for a maximum six years, it said. It will soon invite bids for dry lease of up to 14 new A320 aircraft, and select a total 14 planes from both tenders, it said.

Details of the tender: (link.reuters.com/myk78v)

