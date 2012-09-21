Sept 21 Air Lease Corp on Friday sold $450 million of senior notes in the 144a private placement market, said IFR, a Thomson Reuters service. The size of the deal was increased from the originally planned $300 million. J.P. Morgan, Bank of Montreal, Citigroup, Credit Suisse, Deutsche Bank, Goldman Sachs, RBC and Wells Fargo were the joint bookrunning managers for the sale. BORROWER: AIR LEASE CORP AMT $450 MLN COUPON 4.5 PCT MATURITY 1/15/2016 TYPE SR NTS ISS PRICE 100 FIRST PAY 1/15/2013 MOODY'S NR YIELD 4.5 PCT SETTLEMENT 9/26/2012 S&P NR SPREAD 411 BPS PAY FREQ SEMI-ANNUAL FITCH NA MORE THAN TREAS MAKE-WHOLE CALL 50 BPS