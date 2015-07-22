BRIEF-Rosehill Resources files for preferred stock of up to $114.44 mln
* Files for 8.000pct series a cumulative perpetual convertible preferred stock of up to $114.44 million Source text:(http://bit.ly/2pNH0cB) Further company coverage:
SINGAPORE, July 22 Fedex Express, a subsidiary of the world's largest cargo firm FedEx Corp, has ordered 50 additional Boeing Co 767-300 freighters, the company said in a statement.
The deal, which includes options for another 50 767Fs, is worth $9.97 billion at list prices. Customers typically get an undisclosed discount off the list prices.
FedEx said the aircraft will be delivered over the fiscal years 2018-2023. The latest deal brings FedEx's firm orders for 767Fs to 106.
The contract is also the single-largest order for 767s in the history of the programme, allowing Boeing to extend the aircraft's production line well into the next decade.
* GasLog ltd. Reports financial results for the quarter ended march 31, 2017