TORONTO Jan 30 Australia, which has led a
nearly year-long hunt for a missing Malaysian airliner, wants
the United Nations' aviation agency to issue clear guidelines on
who should be responsible for such searches once rescue efforts
are called off.
Malaysia Airlines flight MH370, with 239 mostly Chinese
people on board, was en route from Kuala Lumpur to Beijing last
March when it went missing in the world's greatest aviation
mystery.
More than two dozen countries have been involved in the air,
sea and underwater search for the Boeing 777. The current phase
is focused on the sea floor about 1,600 km (1,000 miles) west of
the Australian city of Perth.
"The potential for difficulties to arise is likely to exist
(when an) aircraft is believed to have gone missing in a search
and rescue zone that is not the responsibility of the State with
the onus to conduct the investigation," Australia said in
documents released ahead of a major U.N International Civil
Aviation Organization conference on airline safety in Montreal
on Feb 2-5.
"In the case of MH370, the aircraft was believed to have
gone missing in Australia's search and rescue zone but Malaysia
had responsibility for the accident investigation (under ICAO
rules).
"In the event that a similar tragedy happens in the
future...without ICAO guidance, there may be uncertainty on how
to proceed."
The Australia-based Joint Agency Coordination Center (JACC)
is running the search operations which involve Australian,
Chinese and Malaysian search equipment.
Australia had set aside A$80-A$90 million last year for the
search, already the most expensive ever undertaken. Malaysia has
said it would split the costs.
Malaysia declared the flight's disappearance an accident on
Thursday, clearing the way for airlines to pay compensation to
victims' families. Malaysia said it, China and Australia
remained committed to the search.
(Reporting by Allison Martell; Editing by Amran Abocar and
Chizu Nomiyama)