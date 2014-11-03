Wipro growth forecast hit by healthcare, weak retail
MUMBAI/BENGALURU Wipro Ltd, India's third-biggest software services exporter, said cancellations of healthcare projects and weak retail spending in its key U.S. market would hit revenue growth.
Reuters Market Eye - Shares in Indian airline companies surge.
State-run oil marketing companies slash jet fuel prices, according to local media reports.
Fuel charges contribute to nearly one-third of an airline's operational expenses - analyst with a local brokerage.
Jet Airways Ltd (JET.NS) is up 4.5 percent and SpiceJet (SPJT.BO) gains 4.2 percent.
(Reporting by Indulal PM)
SINGAPORE Oil prices resumed their downward trend on Wednesday as data showed a rise in U.S. crude inventories and record supplies in the rest of the world cast doubt on OPEC's ability to cut supplies and tighten the market.