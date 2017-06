Reuters Market Eye - Shares of airlines rally on media reports the government is considering relief measures for the industry after the presidential elections later this month.

Newspaper Business Line reports the government is considering a relaxation of FDI regulations in the industry -- which currently cap foreign investments at 49 percent -- and taxation of aviation turbine fuel, citing a senior government official.

Spicejet (SPJT.BO) shares gain 1.9 percent, while Kingfisher Airlines (KING.NS) gains 3.4 percent.