SINGAPORE, March 12 AirAsia X will suspend
flights to and from New Zealand at the end of May as high jet
fuel prices have made the service unprofitable, the long-haul
affiliate of Malaysian budget carrier AirAsia Bhd said
on Monday.
AirAsia Bhd is Asia's largest budget carrier.
"The Christchurch route has been impacted by the spiralling
cost of jet fuel," AirAsia X chief executive Azran Osman-Rani
said in a statement. "Since the launch of the route, jet fuel
prices have increased in excess of 30 percent, and are currently
still at very high levels."
Airlines have been struggling to pass on the higher cost of
fuel to customers as demand for business and leisure travel
dwindles amid a slowing global economy.
In December, the International Air Transport Association
(IATA) cut its forecast for airline industry profits by a
quarter to $3.5 billion for 2012 and warned the industry could
plunge to an $8.3 billion loss if Europe's debt problems trigger
another banking crisis.
AirAsia X has stopped flying between Kuala Lumpur and Mumbai
and plans to discontinue services to London, Paris and New Delhi
as part of a plan to focus on nearer destinations in Australia
and East Asia.
