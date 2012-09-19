FRANKFURT, Sept 19 German airline Air Berlin said on Wednesday it was confident of improved results in the third quarter and announced a restructuring of its executive board.

"We have made positive progress, but there is still a great deal more to be achieved to meet our strategic commercial objectives," it said late on Wednesday.

It said the airline's efficiency program "is expected to deliver better results in the third quarter." It did not, however, provide any details.

Air Berlin, which is partly owned by Gulf carrier Etihad, also said it was reducing the size of its board from 15 to 10, with Chief Executive Hartmut Mehdorn retaining his seat on the Air Berlin PLC board.

In the three months through June, Germany's second-biggest airline after Lufthansa posted a net loss of 66.2 million euros ($86.44 million), compared with a year-earlier loss of 43.9 million euros.

Air Berlin, which has not posted an annual operating profit since 2007, is trying to shrink its way back to profitability after growing rapidly and racking up debt.