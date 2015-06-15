NEW YORK, June 15 American Airlines Group
said on Monday that it would wait four to five more
years before taking delivery of 35 new Airbus Group
A320neo family jetliners to gain capacity flexibility.
American said that instead of taking the planes in 2017 and
2018 as planned, it agreed with Airbus to push back deliveries
to 2021-2023. It made the announcement in a regulatory filing.
The airline, the world's largest passenger carrier, said the
deferrals left it with no A320neo purchase commitments in 2017
and 2018. It now has commitments for 25 A320neos in 2019 and 75
in 2020 or later, American said.
The American orders stem from a massive purchase agreement
the company signed in 2011 for 260 Airbus A320 family airplanes.
The Airbus deal forced Boeing Co to follow Airbus'
strategy by revamping its 737 jets with new engines rather than
taking the time to create a more ambitious full redesign of its
top-selling jet.
(Reporting by Alwyn Scott; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)