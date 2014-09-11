Sept 10 American Airlines has won regulatory
approval to swap flight attendants' paper manuals for lighter
Samsung tablets in a change that will save nearly $1 million a
year, the company said on Wednesday.
The move, which does not yet affect attendants at American
Airlines Group Inc's subsidiary US Airways, comes little
more than a year after American's cockpit went paperless, and is
one of many strategies that airlines have pursued to reduce
weight and fuel costs.
Delta Air Lines and United Airlines have
also distributed smart devices to their pilots, and Delta plans
to roll out an e-manual for flight attendants starting in
October.
American said its attendants already have the tablets, and
those at US Airways will receive them after the combined company
receives a single operating certificate from the Federal
Aviation Administration. The timing of that is uncertain.
"Conserving fuel is important to an airline because it is a
huge cost," said American Airlines spokesperson Andrea Huguely.
American stock rose 1.63 percent Wednesday to close at
$38.58.
American and Delta see smart devices as a boon to cabin
service, allowing attendants to see where premium customers are
seated and direct more attention to them, the spokespeople said.
Tablets also will simplify in-flight food and beverage sales.
Delta is "arming our flight attendants to help deliver more
personalized customer assistance," said Kate Modolo, a Delta
spokesperson.
When American replaced roughly 35-lb pilot bags with 1.2-lb
iPads, it said it would save $1.2 million in fuel costs
annually. Switching to tablets from nearly 5-lb flight attendant
manuals only will net the airline $650,000 a year.
The remaining $300,000 in savings will come from reduced
printing and shipping costs.
Airlines are "looking for lots of little things that
together - $300,000 at a time - could add up to real money,"
said industry consultant Robert Mann.
Since 2005, American Airlines has saved 1 billion gallons of
fuel under a program called Fuel Smart, Huguely said.
Initiatives have ranged from pilots using only a single
engine during taxiing when this is deemed safe, to removing
antiquated phones attached to the seat backs of old planes,
saving weight.
After years of losses, U.S. airlines have been profitable
over the last four years. Last quarter, American posted the best
results in its history.
(Reporting by Jeffrey Dastin; Editing by Alwyn Scott and Diane
Craft)