* Deal would create world's biggest air carrier
* US Justice Dept could have concerns over certain routes
* Third major tie-up of carriers since 2008
By Diane Bartz and Karen Jacobs
WASHINGTON/ATLANTA, Feb 13 US Airways and
American Airlines are likely to win approval to create the
world's biggest carrier, with regulators expected to focus on
concessions to preserve competition in Washington, Charlotte,
Dallas and other airports where they are dominant, antitrust
experts say.
AMR Corp's American and US Airways are in
the final stages of negotiating an $11 billion merger and a deal
is expected to be announced later this week. If approved, it
would mark the third major U.S. airline merger since 2008,
raising the specter of higher ticket prices and fewer choices
for consumers as a handful of airlines dominate the skies.
To preserve competition, antitrust experts say, the Justice
Department is likely to ask for divestitures in US Airways' hub
at Washington's Reagan National and Charlotte, N.C., and AMR's
hub in Dallas. Outside these areas, the carriers fly different
routes for the most part.
"Overlapping routes are bad, and connecting routes are
good," said Herbert Hovenkamp, who teaches antitrust at the
University of Iowa College of Law.
"If you put these two airlines on a map you're going to see
a lot of complementary routes but you're not going to see very
many where the two of them fly on the same route," he added.
The Justice Department has rarely challenged an airline
merger in recent years. The last one to be challenged was a
proposed United-US Airways deal in 2000-2001.
Alison Smith, an antitrust lawyer with McDermott Will &
Emery law firm, said regulators are likely to approve an AMR-US
Air merger if they agree to sell some routes. "That is a likely
scenario," she said.
But she would not completely rule out regulatory opposition,
saying a spate of mergers in recent years have left consumers
with fewer flight choices. "The fact that the market has changed
means that they might take a tougher line," said Smith.
Mergers have helped airlines cut costs and gain more pricing
power, boosting industry profitability. The mergers of Delta Air
Lines with Northwest, and UAL Corp's United
Airlines with Continental Airlines, did push up airfares in some
cities, according to a paper done by the non-profit groups
American Antitrust Institute and Business Travel Coalition.
Following the Delta purchase of Northwest in 2008, prices
went up more than 20 percent for flights between Atlanta and
Detroit and more than 10 percent for flights between
Minneapolis-St. Paul and Atlanta, all cities which were major
hubs for the standalone Delta and Northwest and which saw a
sharp drop in competition, according to the study.
The United-Continental deal in 2010 led to price increases
of more than 30 percent on flights between Chicago's O'Hare and
Houston and between Newark and San Francisco, while prices went
up more than 20 percent on flights between Denver and Houston
and Denver and Newark, among others, the non-profits found.
HIGHER PRICES?
Vaughn Cordle, partner and airline analyst with Ionosphere
Capital LLC, expects airfares to go up in the long run if US
Airways combined with American due to less competition.
But he said the likely phase-out of older, less efficient
aircraft, plus restructuring benefits achieved by American in
bankruptcy, can help the new company lower unit costs without
raising fares, especially in a skittish economy.
"It would be a mistake to naturally assume fares are going
to go up just because they merge," Cordle said, adding that the
new airline will want to keep its fares competitive with rivals
so it can fill planes on all its routes.
Still, fares alone do not tell the whole story. Many
airlines now charge for baggage, food and other services, and
have not dropped fuel surcharges even when jet fuel prices have
fallen.
When airlines seek approval for a merger, the Justice
Department usually focuses on which "city pairs" would end up
with the fewest carriers serving them. It tries to ensure people
would still have an adequate number of choices when they fly,
and many times require the sale of some routes.
For example, when United merged with Continental in 2010,
they had to sell landing slots at Newark, New Jersey to
Southwest Airlines.
Routes where US Airways and American overlap include
Charlotte, N.C. to Dallas-Fort Worth, Miami, Chicago, and New
York's LaGuardia; and Dallas-Fort Worth to Phoenix,
Philadelphia, and Chicago.
These and some flights from Reagan National Airport in
Washington, D.C., could be on a list that the Justice Department
would require the airlines to divest. What gets divested is
usually the subject of behind-the-scenes negotiations.
Potential bidders for those slots include smaller airlines
such as JetBlue Airways or Spirit Airlines,
analysts say.
SOME UPSIDE
A combined American-US Airways would be better able to
upgrade service and expand internationally. The merged company
would have revenue of $38.69 billion based on 2012 figures,
compared with $37.15 billion for United Continental and $36.67
billion for Delta.
The merger could bring more convenience for consumers on
some routes, particularly when switching aircraft. US Airways
currently lacks major operations in many of the biggest U.S.
cities. American has hubs in Miami, New York, Dallas/Fort Worth,
Chicago and Los Angeles, while US Airways has key operations in
Philadelphia, Washington, Phoenix and Charlotte.
"They'll have some great hubs, that will make the airline
extremely appealing to both business and leisure travelers, and
it will pose a credible challenge to airlines like JetBlue,
United and Delta," said Henry Harteveldt, a travel industry
analyst with Hudson Crossing.
The main region where the new carrier would be weak is Asia,
experts said.