By Jeffrey Dastin
July 15 Delta Air Lines Inc's chief
executive stressed multiple times on Wednesday that his company
decides on its own how many flights it operates and how many
seats it puts up for sale in the face of a regulatory probe into
possible airline collusion.
The remarks by Delta CEO Richard Anderson come just two
weeks after the U.S. Department of Justice said it was reviewing
whether carriers worked together illegally to keep air fares
stable by signaling plans to limit flights.
Airlines say relaying planned capacity cuts publicly is a
vital way to assure investors that they are matching supply to
demand.
"We're going to continue to comply with the law, act
unilaterally and do our best to give our investors visibility
into our business," Anderson said on an investor call Wednesday,
when asked about the effect the Justice Department probe might
have on Delta's ability to communicate with investors.
Anderson said at least three times that Delta's capacity
decisions were unilateral.
Aviation industry consultant Robert Mann said Delta, the
U.S. No. 2 passenger airline, took the "right approach" by
assuring that its actions were independent while still giving
necessary guidance.
"Airlines and every other public company in every other
industry, no matter how fragmented or concentrated, guide in
both (regulatory) filings and on calls," Mann said. "No
Department of Justice concern is going to change that."
Anderson made his comments after Delta reported a
better-than-expected $1.49 billion in quarterly profit, but
warned of weak demand.
He said Delta expects to slash international capacity in the
fourth quarter by 3.5 percent, versus an earlier forecast of a
3-percent cut. Delta aims for its total capacity to be flat in
the fourth quarter compared to a year earlier.
The move "will allow us to get our unit revenue back on the
right trajectory with our goal (for growth) to be flat by the
end of the year," Delta's President Ed Bastian said on the
investor call.
The strong U.S. dollar has hurt the spending power of
foreign travelers. Bastian said that last quarter unit revenues
declined 11.5 percent for trans-Atlantic flights and 8.5 percent
for routes across the Pacific.
Delta added that it is seeing demand weakness in Chicago,
Orlando and Dallas. The Texas city has verged on a price war as
low-cost carriers have tried to steal share from bigger
competitors.
(Reporting By Jeffrey Dastin in New York; Editing by Chizu
Nomiyama and Bill Rigby)