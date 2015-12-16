* ASEAN has agreed Open Skies initiative
* But differences persist over aviation standards
* Some call for single regional regulator
* Others see bigger role for national agencies
By Khettiya Jittapong and Kanupriya Kapoor
BANGKOK/JAKARTA, Dec 16 It could take Southeast
Asia, one of the fastest growing air travel markets, two decades
to set up a regulatory body to oversee safety in an industry
blighted by disasters in recent years, say national regulators
and airline executives.
The need for tougher regulations gained urgency following
this month's report by Indonesia's National Transportation
Safety Committee (NTSC) into the crash of an Indonesia AirAsia
A320 passenger jet last year that killed all 162 on
board.
Investigators found no single cause for the crash, but
listed a combination of factors including a glitch-prone rudder
component and pilots' response when things went wrong.
The 200-page report has been hailed as a potential turning
point as pressure grows for stronger regulation to keep pace
with rampant growth in aviation in Southeast Asia.
AirAsia founder Tony Fernandes has himself led calls for the
Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) to forge a common
aviation regulator, saying ASEAN institutions should "step
forward, for commonality, and for standardization, and for
quality"..
But the 10-nation group is already struggling to implement
an Open Skies initiative, or single aviation market, to
liberalise air services by the end of 2015.
That will slip due to differences among the member states,
and the difficulty in achieving it illustrates the challenges in
taking it a step further and creating common aviation regulatory
and safety standards, experts say.
Unlike Europe, ASEAN has no legal or executive body to push
through liberalisation or create regional organisations that
oversee safety and air traffic control.
This is mainly because member countries are reluctant to
give up their sovereign rights, say industry experts.
"Given the (different) speed of development in each country,
I don't think it will be done anytime soon and may take at least
20 years to take shape," Chula Sukmanop, director of the Office
of Civil Aviation in Thailand, told Reuters.
A lack of consensus among stakeholders is delaying the
process, even as more of the region's 600 million population
take to the skies, aided by robust growth of low-cost carriers
such as AirAsia and Indonesia's privately-held Lion Air. Both
airlines have placed record orders with the main plane makers.
"Malaysia is open and ready, but some other countries are
not ready," a senior Malaysian official involved in the ASEAN
talks told Reuters, declining to be more specific.
Airline executives, too, are divided on how to regulate the
industry.
In contrast with Fernandes' call for a cross-border
regulator, Arif Wibowo, chief of the Indonesian National
Carriers Association and CEO of flag carrier Garuda, believes
aircraft safety should be left to national regulators.
"Each inspector should intensify aircraft maintenance and
ensure a high level of scrutiny. Second, regulators in each
country should be able to check all airlines in an integrated
way. There's no need to raise it to the ASEAN level," he told
Reuters.
PATCHY, BUT IMPROVING
Air safety standards have improved in much of Southeast
Asia, including Indonesia. In 2007, safety standards were so bad
that the European Union barred all Indonesian airlines from
flying to its member states. That ban was lifted in August 2009
for all the country's airlines except Lion Air.
But Indonesia's airline safety record was highlighted again
last year with the AirAsia A320 crash.
"In Indonesia, the regulators don't seem to understand the
bigger picture," said Gerry Soedjatman, a Jakarta-based aviation
analyst. "A lot of the policies that came out this year after
the crash have been knee-jerk reactions."
Following this month's AirAsia crash report, Indonesia's
transport ministry said it ordered additional safety and
training checks, including an inspection of all Airbus
A320s operating in Indonesia and more frequent training of
pilots in so-called "upset recovery" maneuvers.
In Thailand, Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha ordered
officials to improve aviation safety standards after the U.S.
Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) downgraded the country's
safety ratings.
Last week, the European Aviation Safety Agency signed up to
help Thailand improve its air safety oversight, but did not add
any Thai airlines to its blacklist.
European officials nonetheless warned they would continue to
scrutinise Thailand's safety record, which has been the subject
of debate in aviation for years.
At a meeting this month, the Thai government said it will
hire 86 international specialists to resolve flaws in the
country's commercial aviation standards raised by the FAA.
ASEAN's new Open Skies policy includes higher standards of
safety and regulations on operating flights. Other measures aim
to improve security, air traffic management, civil aviation
technology, and air transport regulatory frameworks.
"The message that the Air Asia report sent out was that
regulatory oversight in Indonesia and in the region needs to
catch up with industry standards," said Soedjatman.
"It's going to take a long time to achieve uniformity on
everything from quality of training to knowledge, safety and
commercial regulations. But they have to start."
AirAsia has said the whole industry, including
manufacturers, has lessons to learn from the report.
