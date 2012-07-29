NEW YORK, July 29 Boeing Co said on
Sunday The National Transportation Safety Board is investigating
an issue with an engine on a 787 Dreamliner following an
incident at Charleston International Airport during a preflight
test on Saturday.
"While the investigation is in its early stages, we are
unaware of any operational issue that would present concerns
about the continued safe operation of in-service 787s powered by
GE engines," said Marc Birtel, a spokesman for the company.
General Electric, maker of the GEnx engine, is also involved
in the investigation, Boeing said.
Debris from the engine of the new Dreamliner fell on the
runway and into the grass, sparking a fire at the airport, local
news media The Post and Courier said on its website.
The airliner is the latest one built at Boeing's facilities
in North Charleston, South Carolina, the paper said.