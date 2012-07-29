NEW YORK, July 29 Boeing Co said on Sunday The National Transportation Safety Board is investigating an issue with an engine on a 787 Dreamliner following an incident at Charleston International Airport during a preflight test on Saturday.

"While the investigation is in its early stages, we are unaware of any operational issue that would present concerns about the continued safe operation of in-service 787s powered by GE engines," said Marc Birtel, a spokesman for the company.

General Electric, maker of the GEnx engine, is also involved in the investigation, Boeing said.

Debris from the engine of the new Dreamliner fell on the runway and into the grass, sparking a fire at the airport, local news media The Post and Courier said on its website.

The airliner is the latest one built at Boeing's facilities in North Charleston, South Carolina, the paper said.