FRANKFURT Jan 31 German carmaker BMW
and car supplier Bosch said on Saturday they would
join Deutsche Bahn in two claims for about 2.1 billion
euros ($2.4 billion) in damages from air freight carriers who
were involved in a cartel.
The air cargo cartel, which included Europe's biggest
airline Lufthansa and British Airways, was
first discovered seven years ago and triggered fines in the
European Union and in the United States.
Confirming a report in German magazine WirtschaftsWoche,
spokespeople for BMW and Bosch said the companies had joined the
lawsuits, announced by Deutsche Bahn in December.
The magazine also reported that Continental,
Kuehne + Nagel and Panalpina were seeking
damages from the cartel members, but the companies could not
immediately be reached for comment.
Deutsche Bahn says its freight business Schenker was
overcharged for air cargo services for more than six years as
carriers colluded in setting fuel and security surcharges.
The firm is seeking 1.2 billion euros in damages plus 560
million euros in interest in a suit filed with a court in
Cologne, plus another $370 million in the United States.
The airlines it is suing in Germany are Lufthansa, Air
Canada, British Airways, Cargolux,
Cathay Pacific, Japan Airlines, LAN, Qantas
, SAS and Singapore Airlines.
In the United States, it is seeking damages from Air France
, All Nippon Airways, Cargolux, KLM, Martinair, Qantas
and SAS.
European regulators fined 11 airlines involved 800 million
euros in 2010 in the price fixing case, which opened the door to
private claims.
($1 = 0.8861 euros)
(Reporting by Sabine Siebold; Writing by Harro ten Wolde;
Editing by Raissa Kasolowsky)