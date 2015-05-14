May 14 Etihad Airways on Thursday answered U.S.
airlines' claims that the Abu Dhabi-based carrier benefits from
subsidies, alleging that those airlines received more than $70
billion in government support since 2000, largely via bankruptcy
protection and pension guarantees.
Etihad presented its subsidy claims as the Obama
administration is slated to broaden its review of U.S. carriers'
allegations that Etihad, Emirates and Qatar Airways
have received more than $40 billion in Gulf-state subsidies,
letting them lower prices and push U.S. competitors out of
certain markets.
The Gulf carriers have denied the subsidy allegations.
Rather, Etihad says it has received equity and loans from its
sole shareholder, the government of Abu Dhabi.
Risk Advisory Group Plc, hired by Etihad, reviewed public
data on Delta Air Lines Inc, United Continental Holdings
Inc, American Airlines Group Inc and the
companies with which they have merged to arrive at the $70
billion figure.
"We simply wish to highlight the fact that U.S. carriers
have been benefiting and continue to benefit from a highly
favorable legal regime," Etihad's General Counsel Jim Callaghan
said in a news release.
U.S. airlines have dismissed similar charges.
"The Chapter 11 (bankruptcy) process is not a 'subsidy,' as
established by international trade law," Jill Zuckman,
spokeswoman for a U.S airline-union coalition known as the
Partnership for Open & Fair Skies, said Thursday. "In addition,
U.S. taxpayers are not liable for any restructuring of airline
pension plans in bankruptcy."
(Reporting By Jeffrey Dastin in New York; Editing by Christian
Plumb)