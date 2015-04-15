April 15 Potential changes to U.S. Open Skies pacts with Qatar and the United Arab Emirates could involve new rules on price-lowering and capacity-dumping, Delta Air Lines Inc Chief Executive Officer Richard Anderson said on Wednesday.

The remarks represent one of the clearest statements yet by U.S. airlines on what they hope talks between the U.S. and the Gulf states would achieve if they take place.