Feb 26 A push by three U.S. airlines to curb
competition from Gulf state carriers has triggered a sharp
response from other powerful U.S. aviation companies including
Boeing Co and FedEx Corp, potentially
complicating the airlines' campaign for Obama administration
support.
Delta Air Lines Inc, United and American Airlines
have asked the White House to look into the financial statements
of competitors from Qatar and the United Arab Emirates, which
they accuse of receiving more than $40 billion in government
subsidies since 2004.
But calls for the United States to tamper with Open Skies
agreements with the Gulf nations have angered other U.S.
companies that benefit from the pacts. The agreements eliminate
barriers that would block some FedEx operations and slow the
expansion of carriers like Emirates that have showered Boeing
with orders.
A counteroffensive from Boeing, Fedex and others could make
it easier for the White House to resist renegotiating the
agreements.
"I think the entry into the fray of Boeing and the others as
countervailing pressures to the airlines will make it easier
politically for the administration to do what I believe the
Department of Transportation wants to do, namely, to continue to
pursue its successful Open Skies strategy," said New York
University law professor Michael E. Levine.
Boeing, which like European rival Airbus has filled
its order book with commitments from Gulf carriers, opposes
drastic changes to the Qatar and U.A.E. agreements.
"Boeing supports a commercial-aviation industry based on
open and fair competition, and Open Skies has long been a key
factor in this, benefiting both U.S. and international
airlines," Boeing spokesman Jim Proulx said in a statement.
Other companies were more blunt in taking on the top U.S.
airlines, long big Boeing customers.
"The U.S. should not capitulate to the interests of a few
carriers who stand ready to put their narrow, protectionist
interests ahead of the economic benefits that Open Skies
provides," David Bronczeck, chief executive of FedEx's Express
air cargo unit said in a Feb. 18 letter to the heads of the U.S.
Departments of State, Transportation and Commerce.
JetBlue Airways Corp, which has a codeshare
agreement with Emirates, also wrote a letter to the same
departments opposing tampering with Open Skies.
Delta, United Continental Holdings Inc and American
Airlines Group Inc say in the report - which has been
reviewed by Reuters but not yet been made public - that they
support Open Skies agreements but not their abuse through
subsidies.
Yet the top U.S. carriers have long been ambivalent toward
liberalizing air travel.
"The major U.S. carriers have opposed Open Skies and
deregulation all along the way, even from the word go, and yet
have been major beneficiaries due to domestic consolidation and
also globally in terms of market access," said Peter Harbison,
chairman of Sydney-based CAPA-Centre for Aviation, an
independent aviation consultancy.
'SHODDY' SERVICE BLAMED
Emirates, Qatar Airways and Etihad Airways deny the U.S.
airlines' accusations about unfair subsidies. So far, the Obama
administration says it is reviewing the U.S. airlines' claims
but has made no decisions.
In an interview with Reuters Wednesday, Emirates
President Tim Clark hinted at possible legal action over
potential commercial harm done by the U.S. airlines' campaign.
The clash between Delta and the Gulf airlines has taken a
caustic turn, including remarks by Delta's chief executive that
were perceived as linking the Gulf carriers with the Sept. 11
attacks on the United States in 2001.
Clark also called his U.S. rivals' service "shoddy" and said
they would do better to focus on improving their own product.
U.S. consumer groups such as the Business Travel Coalition
agree that Delta and its U.S. cohorts have only themselves to
blame for the market share loss, a contention disputed by Delta.
Still, the U.S. airlines may have one trump card to play in
the form of Americans for Fair Skies, an organization opposed to
Gulf subsidies that is the project of former Air Line Pilots
Association President and former Delta captain, Lee Moak.
"Protectionism is making a revival as some of the powerful
national airlines exert strong pressure on their governments,"
Harbison said. "Have Open Skies reached their limits?"
