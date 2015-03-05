March 5 U.S. airline unions have added their
voices to their employers' escalating campaign to persuade the
United States to alter commercial flying agreements with Qatar
and the United Arab Emirates amid allegations of unfair
subsidies.
In a press conference with U.S. airline officials Thursday,
several union leaders repeated the airlines' warning that U.S.
workers will lose their jobs if domestic airlines are pushed out
of key markets because of competition from three Gulf airlines.
They also repeated the allegations by U.S. airlines that
Emirates, Qatar Airways and Etihad Airways have
received billions of dollars of subsidies from their home
states, which those three carriers have strongly denied.
The Gulf carriers say U.S. airlines are losing market share
because of their inferior service.
"This impacts our careers," said Rick Dominguez, the
executive administrator of the Air Line Pilots Association. "We
have an obligation to not only expose the (subsidies), but to
call upon our government to make it right."
The allegations have created a politically charged dogfight,
with companies such as FedEx Corp asking the Obama
administration not to alter the "Open Skies" agreements, from
which FedEx has benefited, and saying the U.S. airlines have
protectionist interests.
Delta Air Lines, United Airlines and
American Airlines intend to release a 55 page white
paper detailing the allegations against the Gulf carriers
following demands from their opponents for a wider release.
