March 11 A United Arab Emirates aviation
official said Wednesday that the country is "happy to talk" with
the United States about alleged state subsidies received by Gulf
airlines but added that no government action currently is
necessary, according to the media outlet Gulf News.
A group of U.S. airlines and unions that has lobbied the
United States to address the alleged subsides applauded the
comments in a press release on Wednesday. Still, the U.A.E.
official, an assistant director-general at the General Civil
Aviation Authority, said the two governments should commit to
their "Open Skies" policies, which authorize commercial flying
between the countries, the report said.
