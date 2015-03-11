(Adds background, quotes)

March 11 A United Arab Emirates aviation official said Wednesday that the country is "happy to talk" with the United States about alleged state subsidies received by Gulf airlines but added that no government action currently is necessary, according to the media outlet Gulf News.

The remarks follow an escalating campaign by U.S. airlines and unions to persuade the United States to initiate talks with the United Arab Emirates over their "Open Skies" agreement, which authorizes commercial flying between the countries.

"We are happy to talk... But right now I don't think the governments should do anything. I think the governments should really commit to their Open Sky policies," said Laila Ali Bin Hareb Al Muhairi, assistant director-general at the General Civil Aviation Authority of the U.A.E., according to Gulf News.

Reuters could not immediately verify the media report.

U.S. airlines and unions have alleged that Emirates, Etihad Airways and Qatar Airways have received more than $40 billion in state subsidies, contrary to the spirit of Open Skies, which has allowed them to drive down fares and push their U.S. competitors out of key markets.

Al Muhairi said the subsidy claims were "not based on any substantial information" and added that the U.S. had yet to raise these issues with the U.A.E., according to Gulf News. The Gulf airlines have denied the allegations and say U.S. airlines are losing market share because of their inferior service.

A spokesman for the Partnership for Open & Fair Skies, a lobby group of U.S. airlines and unions, said in a release Wednesday, "We look forward to those consultations taking place and hope that the government of Qatar will also be willing to engage the U.S. government in similar talks."