By Jeffrey Dastin
| April 10
April 10 The Obama administration on Friday
solicited comments from interested parties about U.S. airline
and unions' claims that Gulf carriers have received
market-distorting subsidies, marking the latest step in its
review of the matter.
"The U.S. government takes seriously the concerns raised,"
the U.S. departments of State, Commerce and Transportation said
in a joint statement. The review of submitted materials is
expected to begin by the end of May.
U.S. carriers and unions allege that Emirates
Airline, Etihad Airways and Qatar Airways benefit from
more than $40 billion in state subsidies that have allowed them
to drive down ticket prices and begin pushing U.S. airlines out
of key markets. They have called on the Obama administration to
request consultations on the matter with those airlines' home
governments, the United Arab Emirates and Qatar.
The Gulf carriers have denied the subsidy allegations and
said U.S. airlines' worse service has caused them to lose market
share.
American Airlines Group Inc, Delta Air Lines Inc
and United Continental Holdings Inc submitted
the claims about subsidies.
"Etihad Airways is committed to setting the record straight
regarding these unsubstantiated allegations," the airline said
in a statement, applauding the U.S. government's transparency.
"We hope that no one will pre-empt this process or prejudge its
outcome."
All material received by the interagency team will be made
public, unless the departments approve requests by interested
parties, if any, to keep particular information confidential,
the Obama administration's statement said.
"We are pleased that the U.S. government is taking the next
step to further examine the issue," Jill Zuckman, spokeswoman
for the U.S. airline and unions' group, said in a statement.
"This process is an opportunity for more transparency and we
urge the Gulf carriers to adhere to the same standards of
financial disclosure and accountability as the U.S. carriers."
(Reporting by Jeffrey Dastin in Los Angeles; Editing by Lisa
Shumaker)