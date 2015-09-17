(Adds State Department comment, background)
Sept 17 U.S. airline leaders will meet with
Secretary of State John Kerry on Thursday to argue for American
action on subsidies that they allege three Gulf carriers have
received, according to a State Department official.
The 1:30 p.m. ET (1730 GMT) meeting, listed on a public
schedule, will mark the first time the chief executives of Delta
Air Lines Inc and American Airlines Group Inc
have won time with Kerry in a months-long crusade to persuade
the Obama administration to talk with Qatar and the United Arab
Emirates about curbing alleged unfair competition from the Gulf.
"This meeting was at (the airlines') request," the official
said on condition of anonymity, noting that Under Secretary for
Economic Growth, Energy and the Environment Catherine Novelli
will also be present.
The official added that there was no special reason for the
meeting's timing and that no decision had been made regarding
what U.S. government action, if any, should be taken.
American, Delta, United Continental Holdings Inc and
their unions charge that Emirates, Etihad Airways and
Qatar Airways have received some $42 billion in subsidies from
their home governments in the past decade. This, they say, has
allowed the Gulf carriers to start dumping capacity into the
United States, driving down prices and pushing out competitors.
The Gulf carriers have denied that they are subsidized, and
say poor customer service has caused U.S. airlines to lose
market share.
Other U.S. carriers such as JetBlue Airways Corp
and the air cargo unit of FedEx Corp have backed the
Gulf airlines, saying that government action would signal an
abandonment of the United States' liberal trade policy in favor
of protectionism.
The State Department is "carefully and thoroughly reviewing
the claims" and "consulting with our interagency counterparts"
on the topic, the official said.
Senior leaders from the American Airlines- and Delta-backed
Partnership for Open & Fair Skies have already met with
Transportation Secretary Anthony Foxx and Commerce Secretary
Penny Pritzker.
(Reporting By Jeffrey Dastin in New York and Arshad Mohammed in
Washington; Editing by Jonathan Oatis)