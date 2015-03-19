(Repeats with no change to text)
By Jeffrey Dastin
WASHINGTON, March 18 The Obama administration
said Wednesday that it is in the early stages of studying claims
that Gulf airlines have received market-distorting subsidies, a
review involving uncharted territory for the U.S. government.
No international trade rules or precedent by the United
States exists for addressing airline subsidy claims, presenting
a challenge for the administration as it determines how to
proceed, a person familiar with the matter said. U.S. airlines
contend that Gulf carriers can lower prices and offer more
amenities on newer planes because of state subsidies.
These issues do not fall under World Trade Organization
rules but rather under bilateral "Open Skies" agreements that
authorize commercial flying between countries.
The agreements are silent on how to handle most subsidy
claims, the source said. Yet alleged subsidies of more than $40
billion to Gulf airlines make the claim the largest that the
administration has encountered and must be taken seriously, the
source added.
Last week, the administration asked U.S. airlines some 20
questions about the allegations.
"The (U.S. government) interagency team did in fact ask the
U.S. airlines and their consultants several technical and
clarifying questions about the data and information contained in
their report," U.S. Department of Transportation Press Secretary
Ryan Daniels said in a statement, confirming a Reuters report.
"However, we are in the early stages of thoroughly reviewing
this matter in close coordination with our interagency
partners," he said.
The Obama administration has filed trade complaints on
issues ranging from China's imposition of extra duties on
American cars to India's ban on certain U.S. agricultural goods
to allegedly protect against avian influenza.
Aviation also has been at the center of a decade-old dispute
in which the World Trade Organization found that planemakers
from the United States and the European Union had received
illegal subsidies.
But Geneva-based watchdog's rules do not apply to air
traffic rights or airline services, although it keeps these
under review broadly.
Meanwhile, the dispute between U.S. and Gulf airlines has
escalated.
On Tuesday, Emirates airline President Tim Clark promised to
rebut the allegations, while Etihad Airways Chief Executive
Officer James Hogan said the company received loans, not
subsidies, from its government shareholder. Both had arranged
meetings with Obama administration officials.
Delta Air Lines, United Airlines, American
Airlines and their unions on Wednesday called on the
administration to request a freeze on additional Gulf-airline
flight departures to the United States.
(Additional reporting by Arshad Mohammed in Washington and Tim
Hepher in Paris; Editing by Joseph B. White and Ken Wills)