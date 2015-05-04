By Jeffrey Dastin
| NEW YORK
NEW YORK May 4 Qatar Airways on Monday said it
plans to expand its services to the United States, in a move
that likely will trigger a backlash from U.S. airlines that
accuse it of competing unfairly through state subsidies.
The Gulf carrier announced its first direct flights to Los
Angeles, Boston and Atlanta from its Doha hub and its second
daily flight to New York.
The expansion comes as Delta Air Lines Inc, United
Continental Holdings Inc and American Airlines Group Inc
press for a temporary freeze on new Gulf airline service
to the United States.
The U.S. airlines and their unions have alleged that Qatar
Airways, Emirates airline and Etihad Airways have
received more than $40 billion in subsidies from their home
governments in the last decade.
This, they say, has allowed the Gulf carriers to drive down
ticket prices and begin pushing competitors out of key markets.
The Gulf carriers have denied the allegations and said U.S.
airlines are losing market share due to poor service.
Qatar Airways said it would fly two-aisle Boeing Co
777 aircraft to Los Angeles and Atlanta. It would fly a
two-aisle Airbus Group NV 350-900 XWB aircraft on its
Boston route and for its second New York flight.
Los Angeles service begins January 1, 2016, followed by
Boston on March 16 and Atlanta on July 1.
While the Obama administration said it would begin reviewing
interested parties' comments on the subsidy claims by the end of
May, the three U.S. airlines have charged the Gulf carriers with
taking advantage of the waiting period, with Emirates adding new
flights to Orlando, Boston and Seattle.
"These additional flights and capacity increases will
exacerbate the existing harm to U.S. airlines by diverting even
more passengers away from U.S. airlines' services to Gulf
carriers' subsidized services," the chief executives of the
three U.S. airlines said in a joint April 17 letter to the
administration.
(Editing by Stephen Coates)