DUBLIN Jan 19 One of the most influential
investors in low-cost airlines, Bill Franke, on Monday raised
the prospect of consolidation among U.S. budget carriers,
echoing a shake-out among traditional network airlines.
"If you want to see how the international aviation landscape
is going to evolve, just look to the United States, where
consolidation has left just four major legacy carriers to
compete with the low-cost airlines that serve the rest of the
market," said Franke, managing partner of Phoenix-based private
equity firm Indigo Partners.
"As an aside, don't we all wonder just how long it will take
before the three to five lower-cost airlines in the States will
consolidate?" he added in a speech at the Airline Economics
conference in Dublin.
Franke made his name as a champion of unbundled or "a la
carte" fares in ultra-low-cost airlines, where passengers are
offered cheap base prices plus a battery of extra charges.
The former chairman of America West founded Indigo Partners,
which controls Hungary's Wizzair and part of Mexico's Volaris
and recently acquired Frontier Airlines. It has
exited Spirit Airlines and Tiger Airways.
Franke challenged the low-cost credentials of industry
pioneer Southwest Airlines, saying it had struggled to
curb costs as it competes for the same passengers as American
Airlines, Delta Air Lines and United Continental
Holdings.
A second group of "lower-cost carriers" such as Virgin
America and JetBlue has been pushed towards the
legacy airline type of operations to attract passengers, he
said.
"As we see it, that leaves the market under-served by the
Ultra-Low Cost model, which explains why we are in the business
of moving Frontier in that direction."
That part of the market is currently dominated in the United
States by Spirit Airlines and Allegiant.
Franke said the same ultra-lean airline product would work
for emerging markets where a growing middle class is taking to
the skies but without the income to afford full-fare tickets.
But he was lukewarm about an increasing number of airlines
dabbling in low-cost travel over long distances.
"From where we stand, the future rests with low-cost
short-haul carriers or a measured product with a lower fare for
the longer haul," Franke said.
