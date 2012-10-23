BRUSSELS Oct 23 Europe's highest court rejected
attempts by airlines including Lufthansa and British
Airways to avoid paying compensation for delayed
flights, making it harder for carriers to side-step payments in
future.
The Luxembourg-based European Union Court of Justice (ECJ)
on Tuesday said travellers deserved to be recompensed for delays
of more than three hours, reaffirming a right established three
years ago.
The court was ruling in a case involving German carrier
Lufthansa and another involving TUI Travel,
British Airways, easyJet and the International
Air Transport Association (IATA).
Passengers on flights starting or ending in the 27-country
European Union are entitled to between 250 euros ($330)and 600
euros for delayed or cancelled flights under EU rules.
"The Court of Justice has confirmed its previous ruling that
passengers whose flights have been delayed for a long time may
be compensated," the court said in a statement on the ruling.
But the court also said that travellers would not be
entitled to compensation if the airline could prove that the
delay was caused by circumstances beyond its control.
The court ruled in 2009 that travellers should be
compensated for flight delays of more than three hours in a case
involving Air France.
In the Lufthansa case, passengers sued the airline for
compensation in a German court after a flight delay of more than
24 hours. Judges subsequently sought advice from the ECJ.
In the second case, IATA, British Airways, easyJet and TUI
Travel challenged the UK Civil Aviation Authority after it
rejected their request to be exempted from paying for flight
delays. British judges then asked the Court of Justice in
Luxembourg for guidance.
Earlier this month, the ECJ ordered airlines to compensate
travellers they bumped off flights because of strikes, saying
that was not a good enough excuse not to pay up.
The cases are C-581/10, Nelson and others vs Deutsche
Lufthansa AG, and C-629/10 TUI Travel and others vs Civil
Aviation Authority.