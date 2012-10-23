By Foo Yun Chee
BRUSSELS Oct 23 European Union airlines must
pay compensation for delayed flights unless the delay was caused
by circumstances beyond their control, the bloc's highest court
said.
Travellers should be recompensed for delays of more than
three hours, the European Union Court of Justice ruled on
Tuesday, reaffirming a right established three years ago in a
case involving Air France.
The ECJ was ruling in one case involving German carrier
Lufthansa and a second involving British Airways
, easyJet, TUI Travel and the
International Air Transport Association (IATA).
Passengers on flights operated by EU airlines starting or
ending in the 27-nation grouping are entitled to 250-600 euros
($330-$780) for delays or cancellations under EU rules.
"The Court of Justice has confirmed its previous ruling that
passengers whose flights have been delayed for a long time may
be compensated," it said. It did not say what circumstances
leading to a delay might be beyond an airine's control.
The European Consumer Organisation (BEUC) said the EU's
executive arm should do more to reinforce passenger rights.
"In the long run, the European Commission needs to set this
and similar recent judgments in stone in its ongoing review of
the regulation," said BEUC Director General Monique Goyens,
referring to the 2004 EU rules.
"Keyhole surgery is needed, not dramatic reform. The main
challenge is enforcing what already exists. They also need to
withstand what is quite robust industry pressure to dilute the
law."
Raymond Veldkamp, the owner of Flight Delayed which helps
consumers seek compensation from airlines: said "We do not
expect the ruling would make it any easier for passengers to get
money from the airlines when their flights are delayed.
"Most of the time, passengers get fobbed off with vouchers
for a free meal or a refreshment. While in reality they are
legally entitled to a much higher compensation."
In the Lufthansa case, passengers sued the airline for
compensation in a German court after a flight delay of more than
24 hours. Judges subsequently sought advice from the ECJ.
In the second case, British Airways, easyJet, TUI Travel and
IATA, challenged Britain's Civil Aviation Authority after it
rejected their request to be exempted from paying for flight
delays. British judges also asked the ECJ for guidance.
Earlier this month, the ECJ told airlines to compensate
travellers bumped off flights because of strikes, saying that
was not a good enough excuse not to pay up.
The cases were C-581/10, Nelson and others vs Deutsche
Lufthansa AG, and C-629/10 TUI Travel and others vs Civil
Aviation Authority.